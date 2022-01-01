Go
Toast

The Refuge IOP

The Refuge offers an array of menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner to fit the schedule of any island dweller. Brunch enthusiasts can take refuge in our Morning and Day Tide menu, overflowing with delicious creations like baked lox pizza, avocado toast and eggs, or stacks of buttermilk pancakes. With a coffee bar for coffee lovers and a restaurant for foodies, The Refuge creates an unparalleled atmosphere for dining.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

1517 Palm Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (901 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail$17.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Breach Burger$18.00
Steakhouse Wedge$8.00
Kids Steak Tips$11.00
Refuge Salad$12.00
Blackened Triggerfish$30.00
Low Country Etoufee$30.00
Chicken Saltimbocca$30.00
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1517 Palm Blvd

Isle Of Palms SC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smugglers Rum Bar and Island Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Co-Op - IOP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luke 'n Ollie's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dinghy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston