The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park

963 Laurel St • $$

Popular Items

Fries$6.00
Swiss & Mustard$21.45
Pastrami, swiss (not melted) and mustard, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Cheddar Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
Chopped Salad$16.95
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
Pastrami Burger$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
Brussel Sprouts$8.95
Roasted with bacon and caramelized onions,
Reuben$21.45
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
OG Philly$15.50
Our steaks are custom-made from Ribeye, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Liscio’s roll. Served with a side of fries.
Meat and provolone only on this one!
The Champ$16.45
Mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, Provolone. Our steaks are custom made, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Amoroso's roll and served with a side of fries.
Pastrami #19$21.45
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss (not melted), crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

963 Laurel St

San Carlos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
