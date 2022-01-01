Go
The Refuge

The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park or San Mateo
www.refugesc.com

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1143 Crane St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (3249 reviews)

Garlic Fries$7.50
perplexingly austere, served with our famous chile mayo.
Goofy Fries$11.95
Garlic fries with Refuge cheese sauce & pastrami; cilantro garnish.
Barbacoa Nachos$14.50
Braised beef, cheddar, queso fresco, salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo
Pot De Creme$5.00
Decadent chocolate custard topped with whipped cream
Side Of Pickles$3.00
Poutine$9.95
Legendary Canadian comfort food. French fries with cheese curd and brown gravy.
Brussel Sprouts$8.95
Roasted with bacon and caramelized onions,
Fries$6.00
Root Beer Float$7.00
Side Of Kraut$3.00
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1143 Crane St.

Menlo Park CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
