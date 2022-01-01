The Refuge
The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park or San Mateo
www.refugesc.com
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1143 Crane St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1143 Crane St.
Menlo Park CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Menlo Park.
TILAK Indian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
STACKS
Come in and enjoy!
La Baguette
Local family owned business.
Come in and enjoy!