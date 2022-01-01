Go
Toast

The Refuge

The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos, Menlo Park or San Mateo.
www.refugesc.com

66 31st Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OG Philly$15.50
Our steaks are custom-made from Ribeye, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Liscio’s roll. Served with a side of fries.
Meat and provolone only on this one!
Fries$6.00
Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Roasted with bacon
Pastrami Burger$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
The Champ$16.45
Mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, Provolone. Our steaks are custom made, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Amoroso's roll and served with a side of fries.
Chopped Salad$16.95
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
Cheddar Burger$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
Garlic Fries$7.00
perplexingly austere, served with our famous chile mayo.
Reuben$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
Pastrami #19$20.95
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss (not melted), crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
See full menu

Location

66 31st Ave.

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MidiCi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

No reviews yet

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Shiki Sushi Park Place

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston