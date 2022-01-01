Go
Toast

The Relief & Resource Co.

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • TAPAS

113 Mill Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (349 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

113 Mill Street

Fenton MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EL TOPO

No reviews yet

Latin American Street Food To-Go

The Laundry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fenton House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CRUST

No reviews yet

In addition to all the high-quality artisan breads, pastries and pies you love, our full-service restaurant offers breakfast and lunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston