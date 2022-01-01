Go
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant creates an intimate atmosphere offering the best of Southern Vermont’s local foods. We strive to showcase the best of what Vermont has to offer in a unique and exciting way. We believe in sustainability, working with our farmers, cheesemakers and producers to bring you a memorable experience. Under the direction of executive Chef Sigal Rocklin, the menu features innovative, farm-fresh classics that change with the seasons. The expansive list of fine wines, Vermont beers and specialty cocktails perfectly complements the decadent menu.
From the outdoor terrace to the cozy bar, the restaurant exudes an approachable sophistication that enables all of our guests to feel welcomed. The outdoor covered terrace is open seasonally offering Al Fresco dining with views over the gardens and Mount Equinox, the terrace is a picturesque venue for a casual dinner or drinks with friends.

39 West Road

39 West Road

Manchester VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
