The Rendezvous

Where the community gathers.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

78 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (673 reviews)

Popular Items

Bahn-Mi$14.00
grilled chicken, daikon, carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro, & jalapeños on Cuban roll
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.00
A full 1/2 pound burger cooked to order, topped with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of roasted potatoes and pickles.
Bone-in Chicken Wings$7.00
bbq, buffalo, or general tso's
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Famous Roasted Potatoes$5.00
w. our garlic aioli
Grilled Quesadillas$6.00
grilled w. cheese & served w. pico de gallo
Basic Burger$16.00
served w. lettuce, tomato, & pickles
Voo Caesar$13.00
our take on the classic w. zesty true Caesar dressing (anchovies on request)
Basket of Fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

78 3rd St

Turners Falls MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

