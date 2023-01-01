The Rendezvous -
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
619 Felix St, Saint Joseph MO 64501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hunan restaurant - St. Joseph - 409 N 36th St
No Reviews
409 N 36th St Saint Joseph, MO 64506
View restaurant