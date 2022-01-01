Go
Banner pic

The Rendezvous, LLC

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6807 W Highway 61

Hutchinson, KS 67501

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6807 W Highway 61, Hutchinson KS 67501

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

You're Gonna Love It!

The Hickory Stik

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt City Brewing Company

No reviews yet

MicroBrewery and Tap Room

Rusty Needle

No reviews yet

Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.

The Rendezvous, LLC

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston