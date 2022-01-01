Go
Toast

The Renegade

Live Music, Killer Food

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3100 Clarendon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shrapnel Bowl$11.50
A big portion of our famous Chicken Shrapnel tossed in your choice of house made sauce then served over lemon scented basmati rice.
Lumpia$6.00
Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls with Spicy-Sweet Dipping Sauce. (Contains Pork & Shrimp)
Egyptian Falafel$6.00
Spicy Fava Fritters with Fresh Herbs, Tomato & Cucumber stuffed in a warm Naan.
Pulled Chicken Schwarma$6.00
Fire-Roasted Shawarma-Spiced Chicken with Warm Naan.
Blackened Salmon Taco$7.00
Blackened Salmon over Avocado, topped with a Tangle of Classic Coleslaw
JT's First Date Lamb Chops$16.50
Fire Crusted Lollipops with Cinnamon & Black Pepper. Served over Green Rice with Tahini Dressing. (GF)
Fried Yucca$6.00
With Spicy Slaw & Jalapeno Aioli.
(VG)(GF)
Latke Tots$5.50
Crispy & Delicious!
Cumin Crusted Cauliflower$7.00
Served with a Wedge of Warm Naan and Lemon-Tahini Sauce (VG)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3100 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East West Coffee Wine

No reviews yet

Best Coffee and Wine

The Liberty Tavern

No reviews yet

The Liberty Tavern, established in 2007, is a popular neighborhood restaurant and bar located in the heart of Arlington, VA. The first floor of our restored historic property houses an inviting bar and lounge that remains vibrant all hours of the day. Our upstairs dining room offers sincere, professional service and a warm ambiance, where guests can be equally comfortable enjoying a sophisticated multi-course dinner or a casual weekday meal.

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

No reviews yet

eat your barbeque!

Pamplona

No reviews yet

Welcome to Pamplona, Spanish Tapas; Sangria restaurant!!
Located in the HEART of Clarendon half a block from the Metro
Named after the Spanish city famed for the annual Running of the Bulls, Pamplona is a Spanish tapas and sangria restaurant that draws its inspiration from Ernest Hemingway’s travels throughout the Basque region of Spain. Pamplona, features an innovative take on traditional Spanish fare paired with an extensive sangria program.

We offer $35 all you can eat small plates 7 nights a week and we offer a bottomless brunch for $35 including mimosas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston