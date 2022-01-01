Pint Size Park & Biergarten

The Pint Size Park & Biergarten is Barley Creek’s one-of-a-kind seasonal outdoor dining area and event space.



The Pint Size Park features BBQ specialties from our own smoker, fresh picked salads, sandwiches and kabobs, handcrafted brews, cocktails and poptails from our Tiki bar, and fun for the whole family.

