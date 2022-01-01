Go
Main pic

The Renegade Winery

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

The Crossings Premium Outlets, 1000 Premium Outlets Dr,

Tannersville, PA 18372

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

The Crossings Premium Outlets, 1000 Premium Outlets Dr,, Tannersville PA 18372

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Barley Creek Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pint Size Park & Biergarten

No reviews yet

The Pint Size Park & Biergarten is Barley Creek’s one-of-a-kind seasonal outdoor dining area and event space.

The Pint Size Park features BBQ specialties from our own smoker, fresh picked salads, sandwiches and kabobs, handcrafted brews, cocktails and poptails from our Tiki bar, and fun for the whole family.

Eats N Sweets

No reviews yet

Ice cream is our specialty! Eats 'N Sweets offers a simply delicious, family-friendly eating experience at an iconic Pocono
Mountain landmark.

Mountain View Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Renegade Winery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston