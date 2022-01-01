Go
Toast

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

Come in and enjoy!

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

The Barnyard Fowl$12.95
grilled chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalapeno havarti, baby spinach, farm tomatoes, crispy onion rings, avocado redneck ranch, branded bistro bun
Chicken Fried Steak$18.95
cheddar chive smashers, calabacitas medley, chipotle black pepper cream gravy
Texans on Horseback$10.95
cherrywood smoked bacon wrapped jalapenos, peppered cream cheese, raspberry-habanero jam
Queso Blanco$8.95
green chile pico, crema, avocado smash, ancho salsa drizzle
Republic Hot Wings$13.95
8 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce (max 2 sauces)
Chicken Little$8.95
crispy chicken nuggets and tater tots
TX Shrimp Po'Boy$14.50
fried baby shrimp, red leaf lettuce, farm tomato, red onions, dill sour pickles. jalapeno-lime remoulade, garlic-parmesan hoagie
Wrangler Patty Melt$13.95
double short rib special blend patty, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, colby jack, jalapeno pepper mousse, comeback sauce, texas toast
James Bowie Nachos$9.95
queso blanco, jalapeno havarti, texas caviar, pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos, avocado pico, cilantro, crema, chipotle bbq drizzle
The Republic Rustler$12.95
short rib special blend patty, red leaf lettuce, farm tomatoes, red onions, sour dill pickles, longhorn colby, brandied bistro bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100

Leander TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sharks Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woks It 2 U

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wilco Cafe - Coffee and Crisp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chaparral Cafe

No reviews yet

Serving everything from espressos and lattes to hot food and cold beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston