Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Reservoir

Open today 4:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 S Main St

Waterbury, VT 05676

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am

Location

1 S Main St, Waterbury VT 05676

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pro Pig Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
The Blue Stone - Waterbury
orange star4.4 • 511
15 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Pro Pig Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
PK Coffee - Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
40 Foundry Street#4 Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Hen of the Wood - Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
92 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 223
961 US-2 Middlesex, VT 05602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waterbury

The Blue Stone - Waterbury
orange star4.4 • 511
15 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Waterbury

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Reservoir

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston