Go
Toast

The Restaurant

Come in and Enjoy!

506 9th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
French Fries$8.00
Caramelized Classic$15.00
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The Original$18.00
8 Oz Steak Blend Patty With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion. Served With Fries.
Fried chicken sandwich$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

506 9th Ave

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Macarena

No reviews yet

We are a Latin restaurant in the heart of New York

Capizzi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dutch Fred's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Badshah Modern Indian restaurant

No reviews yet

A fusion of flavors from the Indian subcontinent mixed with soul food, Badshah is here to tease your palette with small bites fit for royalty.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston