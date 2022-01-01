Go
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

The Restaurant Take-Out is available Wednesday through Sunday.

89 Rowayton Ave • $$$$

Popular Items

Lobster & Shrimp Spring Rolls$18.00
Soy Wilted Vegetables, Trio of Dipping sauces
Fish N Chips$26.00
Fried Cod With French Fries and Coleslaw
Cod Tacos$22.00
Avocado/ Baja Slaw/ Chipotle Aioli / Soft Corn Tortillas
Copp's Island$3.00
Harvested not far from the Restaurant's Shores by Norman Bloom & Family. This local favorite is world renowned for it's crisp salinity.
Barramundi$32.00
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Haricot Verts, Creamed Leeks, Lemon Caper Butter Sauce
Tuna Tartar$22.00
Cucumber, Sesame, Soy, Wasabi Aioli, Soy Sauce Reduction, Toasted Rice, Papadum
Sub Avocado for Cucumber +3
RSR Burger$23.00
Lettuce / Tomato / Bacon Onion Jam / Special Sauce / American Cheese
Cold Lobster Roll$34.00
Celery, Mayo, Lemon, Romaine, Buttered Brioche
Salmon$30.00
Beet Couscous / Arugula
Hot Lobster Roll$34.00
Butter Poached, Old Bay, Lemon, Buttered Brioche
Location

89 Rowayton Ave

Norwalk CT

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
