The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street

Popular Items

BUTTERNUT SQUASH PIZZA$12.95
Carmelized Fennel and Onion, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Truffle Honey
SALMON$27.95
Braised French Lentils, Roasted Root Vegetables, Baby Spinach, Mustard Glaze
KUNG PAO CHICKEN$13.95
Chinese Chilies, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Cashews
TUNA TARTARE$16.50
Sushi Grade Yellowfin, Avacado, Spicy Aioli, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu Sauce
REVIVAL BURGER$17.50
Pineland Farms Shortrib Blend, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Hand-Cut Fries
GARGANELLI BOLOGNESE$21.50
Hand rolled Pasta, Classic Meat Ragu, Fresh Basil
STATLER CHICKEN$27.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Juice
*30 minute cook time
SAUSAGE AND RABE PIZZA$12.95
Garlic Cream, Cherry Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella
CHICKEN PARMESAN$22.95
CLASSIC CHICKEN PARMESAN, LINGUINI
POTSTICKERS$11.50
Ginger Braised Beef, Cilantro Sweet Chili Sauce
Location

219 Main Street

East Greenwich RI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
