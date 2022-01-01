Go
Toast

The Ribeye

Come in and enjoy!

1701 S. Neil Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1701 S. Neil Street

Champaign IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baxters American Grille

No reviews yet

We are open for take out ordering!

Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe

No reviews yet

Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe. Use the drop-down below to choose your menu. Place your order. We’ll give you a pick-up time. Pull up and we'll deliver your order. It’s as easy and delicious as that!

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Share Happiness!

NAYA

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston