The Ribeye
Come in and enjoy!
1701 S. Neil Street
Location
1701 S. Neil Street
Champaign IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baxters American Grille
We are open for take out ordering!
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe. Use the drop-down below to choose your menu. Place your order. We’ll give you a pick-up time. Pull up and we'll deliver your order. It’s as easy and delicious as that!
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
Share Happiness!
NAYA
Come on in and enjoy!