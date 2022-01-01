Go
  • The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza

The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza

Type_RB:01

5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640

Popular Items

Wonton Soup$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
House Fried Rice$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
Kung Pao$12.99
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Location

5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
