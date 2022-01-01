Go
The Rice Box - Heights image
Asian Fusion
Chinese

The Rice Box - Heights

Open today 7:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

300 W 20th St

Houston, TX 77008

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Kung Pao$13.49
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Thai Tea Nitro$2.99
Peppersteak$14.49
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

300 W 20th St, Houston TX 77008

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

No reviews yet

Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.
We are located in the heart of the Heights on historic 19th Street. In addition to our upstairs Restaurant, Bar, and Rooftop Terrace and first-level Tap Room & Tap Room Patio, Harold’s offers a private dining room, private event space with our banquet service, catering, and food truck. Harold’s is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch – we look forward to serving you soon whether you are dining in or outdoors with us, curbside pickup or having us deliver free within 5 miles to your home or work.
Local Gulf Seafood, Local Produce, and Southern Fried Chicken make up just a few of the options available on our seasonally changing menu.

Bacco Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza Zealots!

Shandy's Cafe Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Rice Box - Heights

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston