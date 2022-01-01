Go
The Rice Box - River Oaks

The Rice Box // Type_RB:03

1111 S Shepherd Dr

Popular Items

House Fried Rice$6.49
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
General Tso$13.49
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
Mongolian$13.49
Wok fired with white onions, scallions and snow peas and topped with white pepper our Mongolian / Emperor stir Frys are amazing! Being one of the most versatile items on our menu, you can choose Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp as a meat base! We recommend beef, but all are great! Light, savory and vegetable forward!
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Eggrolls
Old School style. Think 1988!
Eggplant and Green Bean$10.99
Chinese Eggplant and Greenbeans dish is light and delicious. Lightly stir fried with green beans, eggplant and fresh garlic, this dish can be made regular or spicy and is a take on the Szechuan classic! Pairs amazing with any dish on the menu, great for sharing!
Chow Fun (Veggie)$11.99
Freshly made rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and green onion. Our play on the famous street food from the mainland. Recommended with beef, but is fantastic with all veggie proteins. Make it spicy!
Sesame$13.49
Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy!
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
General Tso Sauce$0.60
Side General Tso sauce
Lo Mein$11.99
Our Lo Mein features thick egg noodles stirred with snow peas, carrots and green onion! Great with Beef, chicken or shrimp! OG!
Chow Fun$11.99
Freshly made rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and green onion. Our play on the famous street food from the mainland. Recommended with beef, but is fantastic with all proteins. Make it spicy!

Location

1111 S Shepherd Dr

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
