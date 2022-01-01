The Rice Box - River Oaks
The Rice Box // Type_RB:03
1111 S Shepherd Dr
Popular Items
Location
1111 S Shepherd Dr
Houston TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Clarkwood HTX
An elegant wine and cocktail bar nestled in a historic theater with a chic feel.
Flight Club
Flight Club Houston is a a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue with a from scratch restaurant and cocktail bar with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is the home of Social Darts.
Pimlico Pub
Come in and enjoy!