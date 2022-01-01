Go
Ridge Cafe

Elevate your dining experience!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1286 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Bolognese$17.00
penne : bison & pork ragu : parmesan
Ridge Burger$18.00
certified angus beef : smoked gouda : cheddar : bacon : caramelized onions : lettuce : tomato : louis sauce : brioche bun
Before the Butcher Veggie Burger$15.00
veggie patty : smoked gouda : cheddar : caramelized onions : lettuce : tomato : louis sauce : brioche bun
Margherita$14.00
crushed tomatoes : fresh mozzarella : basil : evoo
Pepperoni$15.00
crushed tomatoes : mozzarella : pepperoni : parmesan
Pig & Pineapple$15.00
crushed tomatoes : mozzarella : prosciutto : pineapple : touch of brown sugar
Lone Peak$18.00
crushed tomatoes : pepperoni : sausage : prosciutto : caramelized onions : kalamata olives : mushrooms : tomatoes : mozzarella : smoked gouda
Blanco$18.00
garlic cream sauce : chicken : prosciutto : roasted garlic : caramelized onions : mozzarella : parmesan : arugula : balsamic drizzle
Lasagna$18.00
pasta : ricotta : parmesan : mozzarella : bison & pork ragu
Chop Chop Salad (GF)$16.00
romaine : basil : calabrese : ham : provolone : parmesan : chickpeas : tomatoes : cracked pepper : balsamic vinaigrette
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd

Draper UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
