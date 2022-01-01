Go
The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue

Popular Items

Burrito$7.00
Rice Bowl$7.00
Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
Beef Empanada$11.00
Taco$7.00
Tortilla Chips And Salsa$6.00
Churro Bites$8.00
Street Corn$8.00
Quesadilla$7.00
Nachos$11.00
Location

4 Circuit Avenue

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 1:10 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 1:10 am
