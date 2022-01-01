Go
The River Burger Bar

Waynesboro's newest hotspot with delicious burgers, a full bar and great atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour Monday through Thursday, 3:30-5:30. Open every day except Wednesdays.

137 N. Wayne Ave.



Popular Items

The Sundrop$15.00
Our take on a Bacon, Egg and Cheese. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, spicy aioli, American cheese and a sunny side up egg.
***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
Davy Knot$11.00
A Jumbo Bavarian Pub Pretzel with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
Waynesburger$12.00
A burger that stands up to the rich history of Waynesboro. Certified Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, herb mayo and dill pickles. Served with American Cheese.
***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all to-go burgers, at a medium-well temperature.
Western Burger$15.00
This amazing burger has our certified angus beef patty with bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, spicy mayo and fried red onion ring. Yes!
The Fun Guy$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with assorted sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and an herb mayo.
***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
Udder Goatness$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with goat cheese, arugula, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic and grilled onions drizzled with balsamic reduction.
To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
***
Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon, arugula and grilled onions. Served with house-made pub chips and a pickle spear.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Country fried chicken strips, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and spicy ranch rolled up in a wrap.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.00
The Hipster$13.00
Certified Angus Beef patty topped with provolone, arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, avocado and a spicy aioli.
***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.
Location

137 N. Wayne Ave.

Waynesboro VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

