The River Burger Bar
Waynesboro's newest hotspot with delicious burgers, a full bar and great atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour Monday through Thursday, 3:30-5:30. Open every day except Wednesdays.
137 N. Wayne Ave.
Popular Items
Location
Waynesboro VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
