Go
Toast

The River Coffeehouse

Come on in and enjoy!

127 S. Main St. Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoothie$5.00
Carmel Macchiato$5.75
Cold Brew$4.50
Cake Pop$2.25
Iced Coffee$2.50
BYO Breakfast Sandwich with Egg$6.00
Chai Tea$4.75
Frappe$5.00
Mocha$4.75
Latte$4.75
See full menu

Location

127 S. Main St. Suite D

North Webster IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bourbon Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Coffee Co

No reviews yet

We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.

Lakelife Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Lakeside food and drink. Pull up in a car, cart or boat. Outside and inside dining. Kids welcome inside, dogs welcome outside. Great food, fun atmosphere awesome location!

Cafe Liefde

No reviews yet

Food made with love

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston