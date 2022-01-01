The River Coffeehouse
Come on in and enjoy!
127 S. Main St. Suite D
Popular Items
Location
127 S. Main St. Suite D
North Webster IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bourbon Street Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Main Street Coffee Co
We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.
Lakelife Bar & Grill
Lakeside food and drink. Pull up in a car, cart or boat. Outside and inside dining. Kids welcome inside, dogs welcome outside. Great food, fun atmosphere awesome location!
Cafe Liefde
Food made with love