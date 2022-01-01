Go
Toast

The River Kitchen and Bar

Massive, modern sports bar with multiple private spaces, booths, patio, TVs & American bar fare

2909 North Sheffield Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

2909 North Sheffield Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

5411 Empanadas

No reviews yet

Argentina style gourmet empanadas

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Dagger

No reviews yet

Live Music - Coffee & Cocktails

Bourgeois Pig Cafe

No reviews yet

Caffeine is Your Friend!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston