The River Kitchen and Bar
Massive, modern sports bar with multiple private spaces, booths, patio, TVs & American bar fare
2909 North Sheffield Avenue
Location
2909 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
5411 Empanadas
Argentina style gourmet empanadas
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Golden Dagger
Live Music - Coffee & Cocktails
Bourgeois Pig Cafe
Caffeine is Your Friend!