The Rivers and Rails Tavern

Come on into RNR for a fantastic meal from an eclectic menu! Pair it all with a specialty cocktail or a cold beer from the full bar. And don't forget to just sit back and relax in a cozy atmosphere and let us take care of the rest.

2 Dills Street

Popular Items

The Patty$13.00
Veggie patty made in house with ground oats, flaxseed, onions, peppers and garlic. Arugula, hummus, onion.
Chicken Strips-kid$7.00
Served with side and small drink. Ask your server for ranch, honey mustard or ketchup on the side.
Blue Ridge Burger$14.00
Cheddar cheese, avocado crema, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion.
French Dip$15.00
Thinly sliced petite tenderloin steak, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, au jus.
RNR$14.00
Brie cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, chipotle crema.
Throwdown$12.00
Cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, special sauce.
Street tacos$10.00
4 tacos served with onion and cilantro. Choose from Carnitas, Chicken, Beef, Veggie. Have one of each or any combination you like.
3 Taco Plate$13.00
3 tacos on lightly fried or soft corn tortilla. Choose from Carnitas, Chicken, Beef or Veggie. Mix 'n match is fine. Each Protein has a different set of toppings so please ask or let us know of any allergies.
Nachos$10.00
House corn chips, nacho beer cheese, salsa roja, verde, chipotle crema, avocado crema, pickled jalapeno, pickles onion.
Pickle Brine Chicken$12.00
Pickle juice marinated chicken thigh, fries, lettuce, tomato, sliced house pickles, special sauce.
Location

2 Dills Street

Dillsboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
