Go
Toast

The Riverwest Filling Station

Come in and enjoy!

701 East Keefe Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Burger*$16.75
8oz. charbroiled hamburger, house-made bacon, pepper jack cheese, arugula, red onion, tomato and avocado, topped with s'khoug (Yemenite hot sauce) mayo on a burger bun
BBQ Pork Baby Back Ribs$22.00
Half-rack of house-smoked and rubbed BBQ pork ribs, topped with our house BBQ sauce, served with French fries and coleslaw.
Portabella and Pesto$12.75
Portabella mushrooms, roasted red pepper, arugula, and goat cheese, with pesto, on a bun
Catfish Sandwich$15.75
Blackened catfish, topped with coleslaw, on a slice of grilled sourdough bread, with spicy remoulade sauce, and a side of house-made cornbread
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.75
Breaded, deep-fried shrimp, with avocado and lettuce, and topped with tomato salsa and spicy remoulade sauce, on Ciabatta bread
B.L.T.$14.50
House-made bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo, on grilled sourdough bread
Salmon Salad Sandwich$15.85
House-smoked and flaked salmon, with mayo, capers, celery, arugula, lemon rind, roasted garlic, and topped fresh tomato, with lemon aioli, on toasted sourdough bread
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.95
A grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled red pepper, and pesto mayo, on Ciabatta bread.
Make Your Own Burger$13.95
Cheese Curds$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.

Location

701 East Keefe Avenue

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MATC - Food Service - State Street Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tamales Norma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GP Italiano

No reviews yet

GP Italiano is a family owned and operated restaurant in downtown La Grange featuring modern Italian cuisine, craft cocktails, delicious wine, and more. We look forward to welcoming your entire family to our restaurant.

The Shack Outside Lagrange

No reviews yet

Come for the food, Stay for the music!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston