Roast
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
370 Capital Dr.
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
370 Capital Dr.
Carthage NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods
Come in and enjoy!
Yellowbird Southern Table
Come in and enjoy!
Jefferson Inn
Historic boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown Southern Pines, offering its nostalgic indoor Tavern serving traditional cocktails and the latest trends, including locally brewed craft beers on tap. The outdoor Courtyard at The Jefferson offers the same full bar experience with regularly scheduled live music and other entertainment.
195 American Fusion
Come on in and enjoy!