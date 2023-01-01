The Roasted Tomato - 320 Greentree Dr
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
320 Greentree Dr, East Stroudsburg PA 18301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teddy's University - 114 Kintner Alley
No Reviews
114 Kintner Alley Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurant