The Rock Bar & Grill

The Rock Bar & Grill is located on the shore of the Rock River in Beloit Wisconsin. The Rock Bar & Grill offers a full menu of casual dining choices including Appetizers, Chicken Wings, Signature Burgers & Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Fried Chicken Dinners. And of course, a Craft Beer Wisconsin Friday Night Fish Fry and Saturday Night Prime Rib.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

101 Maple Ave • $$

Avg 4 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Meal$10.99
Four breaded chicken tenderloin pieces deep fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce and side.
Kids Chicken Strips$3.49
2pc Includes French Fries and drink
Frickles Roll$8.99
Three pickle spears wrapped with ham and cream cheese rolled in egg roll wrappers and deep fried.
Ranch Chicken BLT$12.49
Cheesy Badger Burger$10.99
Your choice of two slices of great Wisconsin cheese melted on top.
4pc Cod Dinner$12.99
Jumbo Bone-In Wings Regular$15.99
10 pc hand breaded, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Bacon Badger Burger$12.99
Two slices of melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese and two strips of applewood smoked bacon.
Cowboy$12.99
Topped with two slices of cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion strings and drizzled with America's favorite Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.
Cheese Curds$7.99
Golden fried Wisconsin cheddar curds.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Maple Ave

Beloit WI

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
