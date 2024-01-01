The Rod and Gun - 730 Ace of Diamonds Street
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
730 Ace of Diamonds Street, Stanley ID 83728
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Stanley
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing
4.5 • 1,217
3139 S Bown Way Boise, ID 83706
View restaurant