Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Boise
  • /
  • The Rod and Gun - 730 Ace of Diamonds Street
Banner picView gallery

The Rod and Gun - 730 Ace of Diamonds Street

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

730 Ace of Diamonds Street

Stanley, ID 83728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

730 Ace of Diamonds Street, Stanley ID 83728

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Brunee's Pizza and Subs
orange starNo Reviews
645 ACE OF DIAMONDS STREET STANLEY, ID 83278
View restaurantnext
Mountain Village Resort Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
250 Eva Falls Ave Stanley, ID 83278
View restaurantnext
Sawtooth Grill - 1002 E Bannock St
orange starNo Reviews
100 Wall Street Stanley, ID 83278
View restaurantnext
Stanley Supper Club
orange star5.0 • 22
250 Niece Ave Stanley, ID 83278
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stanley

Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing
orange star4.5 • 1,217
3139 S Bown Way Boise, ID 83706
View restaurantnext
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,046
750 W Idaho St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Stanley

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Rod and Gun - 730 Ace of Diamonds Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston