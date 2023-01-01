The Rodeo Rose Cafe & Steakhouse
Open today 6:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
416 E 16th St, Mount Pleasant TX 75455
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mount Pleasant Burgers & Fries - 100 E 14th St
No Reviews
100 E 14th St Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
View restaurant
Tierra y Mar Grill LLC - 305 East 12th St
No Reviews
305 East 12th St Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
View restaurant