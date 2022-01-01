The Roe
Market offering Whole Animal Butchery, house made sausage and deli meats, charcuterie boards, seafood, fresh baked goods, Select Wine/Beer List and more...
100 S Broad Street
Popular Items
Location
100 S Broad Street
Monroe GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bistro South
Come in and enjoy!
LR BURGER
Come in and enjoy!
Coffee Camper Company
Come in and enjoy!
Silver Queen
Silver Queen is the dream of two friends, Wes Kent and Andrew Williams, who were raised in Monroe. Andrew and Wes were brought up to have a strong work ethic, creative curiosity, and to truly love their neighbors. Their dreams of restaurant ownership started to take shape in 2016 as they launched the Silver Queen food truck.