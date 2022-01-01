Go
The Roe

Market offering Whole Animal Butchery, house made sausage and deli meats, charcuterie boards, seafood, fresh baked goods, Select Wine/Beer List and more...

100 S Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian$13.00
Wedge$10.00
Tomato Soup$7.00
Roe Burger$12.00
Chicken Salad on Croissant$12.00
Pastrami$14.00
Turkey$13.00
HOT Roast Beef$13.00
Fried Bologna$12.50
Arugula Salad$10.00
Location

100 S Broad Street

Monroe GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
