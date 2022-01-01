Go
Toast

The Roll Up

Come in and enjoy!

3101 S. Fort Hood St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 Egg Rolls$26.79
2 Egg Rolls$7.39
2 Egg Rolls w/ 1 Side$10.16
4 Egg Rolls$13.86
Two-Meat Fried Rice$16.63
2 Egg Rolls$3.69
Extra Sauce Cup$0.50
One-Meat Fried Rice$13.86
French Fries$3.69
4 Egg Rolls w/ 1 Side$16.63
See full menu

Location

3101 S. Fort Hood St.

Killeen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hangover Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ol' Girl's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

No reviews yet

Come in and Located in the vibrant area of Killeen, Little Jamaica Restaurant & Lounge sits on the busy street of Willow Springs Rd in close proximity to Fort Hood the largest military Base , minutes from the City Buildings, and surrounded by a diverse community and hotels. Little Jamaica Restaurant and Lounge is committed to serving Authentic Jamaican food , offering live entertainment weekly, and creating memorable moments daily for our guestsenjoy!

Colombia Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston