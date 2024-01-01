The Rolling Donut - Swords Pavilions - Pavilions Shopping Centre, Malahide Rd, Swords Demesne
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Pavilions Shopping Centre, Malahide Rd, Swords Demesne, Dublin IE K67 YH26
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3FE - Mayor Square - Mayor Square
No Reviews
Excise Building, Mayor Street Lower Dublin 1, IE D01 X0H7
View restaurant
Tang - Cumberland Place, Dublin, Ireland
No Reviews
2 Cumberland Place Dublin 2, IE D02 H05V
View restaurant
3fe - Sussex Terrace - Sussex Terrace
No Reviews
32-34 Lower Grand Canal Street Dublin 2, IE D02TD58
View restaurant