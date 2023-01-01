Go
  • Home
  • /
  • The Rolling Donut - Whitewater - Whitewater Shopping Centre
Main picView gallery

The Rolling Donut - Whitewater - Whitewater Shopping Centre

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

Whitewater Shopping Centre

Newbridge, IE W12 NP93

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge IE W12 NP93

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thaiger Newbridge - COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER
orange starNo Reviews
COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER NEWBRIDGE, IE W12 PA62
View restaurantnext
Market Kitchen - Cutlery Road
orange starNo Reviews
Cutlery Road Newbridge, IE W12Y640
View restaurantnext
The Gallops Restaraunt - Dublin Road
orange starNo Reviews
Dublin Road Kildare, IE R51AX74
View restaurantnext
Orby by Lucys at Curragh Race course - The Orby building at Curragh Racecourse
orange starNo Reviews
The Orby building at Curragh Racecourse Newbridge, IE R56 RR67
View restaurantnext
Soul Burger - Dublin Street, Kildare
orange starNo Reviews
Dublin Street, Kildare Kildare, IE R51AX74
View restaurantnext
Neighbourhood - 1 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Main Street Naas, IE W91RH96
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Rolling Donut - Whitewater - Whitewater Shopping Centre

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston