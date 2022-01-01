The Rolling Pin Bakery

Screech Owl Brewing/Spent Grain Café

Screech Owl Brewing / Spent Grain Café is a Micro Brewery/ Family Restaurant in the Mountains of Preston County, West Virginia on the Johnson's family farm. We are family owned and operated by Roger R and Crista Johnson and Jameson and Kristin Johnson. Our Five Star rated restaurant/tap room is family friendly and very unique. We feature home cooked meals using our Spent Grain from the brewing for all our breads. Our recipes are all family originals from generations present and past. We have indoor and outdoor (seasonal) dining areas. We also have a 20 ton sandbox for the children's enjoyment. All our beers are brewed on site using the finest grains, hops and yeast from around the globe, with local mountain water. Our beers are not pasteurized. We use no chemicals to speed up the brewing process and do not use any clearing adjuncts. "We will drink no beer before it's time." We are a woman owned business and our brewhouse is run by an all woman crew. "Family, Friends & Quality"

