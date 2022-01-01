The Rolling Tomato
A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company
We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes.
You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions.
A real traveling pizza party!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
505 Long Hill Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
505 Long Hill Rd
Groton CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Rolling Tomato
A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company
We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes.
You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions.
A real traveling pizza party!
DA
DA - DEDHAM TEST
Chesters Barbecue
Voted Connecticut's Best BBQ for 10 years
Sneekers Cafe
Come in and enjoy!