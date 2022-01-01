Go
The Roost

Brought to you by Chris & Michele Redding, the owners of Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole and The Animas City Theatre, The Roost opened June 12, 2018, offering affordable, casual dining in a fun, downtown location. The Roost offers a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and entrees. Pair your meal with a glass of wine, craft beer or signature cocktail. Finish your meal with one of Nana Pat's Cookie Dough Brownies ala mode, you'll be glad you saved room for dessert!

128 E College Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Small French Fries$3.00
Roost Mac N' Cheese$12.00
Creamy homemade mac 'n cheese loaded with sauteed chicken, bacon bits, and diced jalapeno, with a pico de gallo garnish.
The Roost Burger$11.00
Two burger patties served on a Spanish potato bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with choice of side.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)$14.00
Marinated Mahi, flour tortillas, Queso, avocado, mango Pico de Gallo, cole slaw, cilantro lime sour cream
Parmesan Crusted Cod$25.00
Pan seared Parmesan crusted cod, mashed potatoes and vegetable sauté, with lemon dill caper butter sauce, fried sweet potatoes
Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - Full Order (8)$16.00
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Kansas City BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Two all beef patties, BBQ sauce, bacon, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
The Grand Meat Loaf$17.00
Bacon wrapped meat loaf, mashed potatoes with beef demi glaze, green beans, Truffle potato chips
Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)$10.00
Breaded and deep-fried cheese ravioli, with a touch of jalapeño spice. Served with marinara sauce.
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

128 E College Dr

Durango CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
