The Roost - 5298 HWY 27
Open today 6:45 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Location
5298 HWY 27, Frostproof FL 33843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frostbite Ice Cream & More2 - 801 N Scenic Hwy
No Reviews
801 N Scenic Hwy Frostproof, FL 33843
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake Wales FL (HWY 27)
4.3 • 739
540 Central Ave Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurant