Go
Toast

The Roost-

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Roost

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paraíso

No reviews yet

Creative cuisine inspired by the streets and home kitchens of Mexico.

The Roost

No reviews yet

New York Style Pizza.

Caruso's Grocery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston