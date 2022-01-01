Go
126 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Roost$11.49
Our Signature Burger! Served with a trio of Onion Rings that sit high above a generous helping of BBQ Sauce.
Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.
12 Wings$16.99
12 - Pack Split two ways
Plus (2) Ranch or Blue Cheese
Classic Chz Burger$10.25
Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
No comment needed! Try it with a Fried Egg!!
Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
All served with Fries or Tots
Keto Burger$10.50
Half lb. Angus Patty served on a bed of Organic Greens, (2) Cheeses, Crispy Bacon, Sliced Avocado & topped with Siracha Mayo. So much protein AND only 7g of Carbs!!
Napalm Burger$11.99
911! This Burger is topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, a handful of FRIED JALAPENOS & drizzled with Siracha Mayo.
Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.
6 Wings$8.99
6 - Pack Split one way
Plus (1) Ranch or Blue Cheese
Buffalo Chk Sand$10.49
All Natural fried Chicken Breast tossed in your choice of one of our Killer Sauces. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.
Fried Pickles w/ranch$7.25
Location

126 S Main St

Van Alstyne TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
