Go
Toast

The Rooster Pub and Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

34 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large 16" Pizza$14.99
Medium Pizza$14.99
10 Boneless Wings$12.99
Fish Fry$12.99
Sub Waffle Fries .99
25 Wings$29.99
5 Wings$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
(6)
10 Wings$14.99
Large 16" Pepperoni$17.99
5 Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.99
See full menu

Location

34 Main Street

Brockport NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grinds 122 Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Custom House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes

No reviews yet

Jimmy Z's serves up award winning Plates, Burgers & Shakes. Located on historic Main Street in the village of Brockport, NY,

Barbers Grill

No reviews yet

Bar and Grill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston