Go
Toast

The Rooster's Call

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

6050 Gull Road • $

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)

Popular Items

B&G with Eggs and Hash Browns$8.99
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs and hash browns served on the side.
Side of Meat$4.99
Egg Combo$6.99
Two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of toast or two junior cakes.
B&G with Everything$11.29
Two biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with two eggs, meat, and hash browns served on the side.
Egg and Meat Sandwich$7.99
One egg cooked to order, cheese, meat, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.
Poutine Skillet$10.79
Tater tots, Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage Gravy topped with two Over-Medium Eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Side of Potato$3.39
Side of toast (2 slices)$2.19
Western Omelet$9.39
Ham, Green pepper, Onion, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
Meat Lovers Omelet$11.99
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of Toast or two Junior Cakes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6050 Gull Road

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Main Street Pub

No reviews yet

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

Fish Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woods Kzoo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Green Door Distilling Co.

No reviews yet

Discovery Distilled

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston