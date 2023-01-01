The Rooted Bean - 2515 E Innes St
Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:45 am, 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
2515 E Innes St, Salisbury NC 28146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Meadows at Grove Cartel - 211 North Main Street
No Reviews
211 North Main Street China Grove, NC 28023
View restaurant
Willowbrook Grounds - 115 S Central Ave, Landis, NC 28023
No Reviews
115 S CENTRAL AVE LANDIS, NC 28088
View restaurant
Simply Fresh Trackside - Order for Lunch or Appetizers at the Mitty!
No Reviews
150 Cobra Ln Mount Ulla, NC 28125
View restaurant