The Rosa Restaurant

Family-friendly Portsmouth Icon

70 State Street

Popular Items

Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto balls, seasonal ingredients, marinara for dipping
Ragu alla Bolognese$19.00
Slow cooked beef, veal, pork, and tomatoes, pappardelle pasta, herbed ricotta
Garlic Bread$6.00
Baked Italian bread, garlic butter, house marinara
Add: Mozzarella cheese + 2.00
Chicken Cannelloni$17.00
Stuffed pasta filled with braised chicken, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, spinach, ricotta cheese blend, herbs, topped with a roasted red pepper cream sauce
Lasagna$19.00
Fresh pasta layered with rich meat sauce, ricotta cheese, The Rosa marinara
Garlic Knots$8.00
Freshly baked dough tied in knots and tossed in garlic butter and served with our house made marinara
Fettucine Alfredo$15.00
A creamy four cheese sauce tossed with fettuccini
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Capers, garlic, shallots, mushrooms, lemon, white wine, herbs, choice of pasta
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
Pan fried eggplant, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
Location

70 State Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
