The Rose

The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

97 main st STE W-102B • $$

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Beet Salad w/ Ctirus Vinaigrette$14.00
arugula, goat cheese, balsamic, pistachio
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
hot sauce and ranch
The Rose Salad w/ Lemon Vinaigrette$14.00
mixed greens, corn, tomato, dates, avocado, goat cheese, almond, cornbread crouton
"KFC" Wings$17.00
koji serrano sauce
1/2 Beet Salad$7.00
Side Fries$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

97 main st STE W-102B

Edwards CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

