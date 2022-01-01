The Rose
The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
97 main st STE W-102B • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
97 main st STE W-102B
Edwards CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zino Ristorante
Open Monday- Sunday 5pm-9pm
Village Bagel
We are Eagle County’s only “real” bagel shop, serving up hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagels everyday from 7-2. We are more than just bagels, though. In addition to the best french toast you’ve ever had and fresh cracked egg sandwiches all day, we also offer Sicilian style pizzas and brunch cocktails. See you at your neighborhood bagel
shop!
Riverwalk Theater
Patio Pick Up Available!
Markos Pizza
Marko's Pizza is a family-oriented Italian restaurant established in 1994 by Mark Esteppe.