The Rose Wine Bar

Women owned & run. Natural wine. Handmade food. Babes. Dogs.

SALADS

2215 30th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita Flatbread$15.00
Tomato, asiago, mozzarella, fresh basil
Crudites & Hummus$14.00
local raw veggies with tahini hummus
Spicy Beef$6.00
Bravas Rosas$8.00
fried fingerling potatoes with paprika aioli
Cheese & Salumi- Half$18.00
The Rose Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, candied almonds, radish, champagne-citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese Sando$17.00
spicy aioli, fresno chile slaw, pickles, choice of side
Potato, Chive, & Cheese$6.00
Salad Pie$16.00
A rose salad on a white pie!
The Rose Burger$17.00
Niman Ranch beef, grilled onion, gruyere, chimichurri aioli, house pickles + choice of side *medium unless specified
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2215 30th St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
