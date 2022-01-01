The Rouxpour Baybrook

Go
700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100

Popular Items

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
Mahi Opelousas$32.00
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with blackened shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & a tomato cream sauce served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
Pasta Rosa$28.00
Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade
Boudin Link$12.00
Grilled or Blackened boudin link, served with chargrilled onions, pickles, and mustard
Zydeco Chicken$27.00
Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy Gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
Creamy Rouxpour Pasta$26.00
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
Side Classic Wedge$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onions, tomatoes,  bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing
Étouffée
Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Voted the best in Houston!
Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Location

700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100

FRIENDSWOOD TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
