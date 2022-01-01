Go
The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300

Popular Items

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour$26.00
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
Side Classic Wedge$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onions, tomatoes,  bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing
Crab Fingers$15.00
Crab claws in garlic lemon butter sauce
Pasta Rosa$28.00
Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese
Fried Seafood Platter$36.00
Choose one, two, or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice 
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade -or- add both
Crab Cakes$23.00
Two oven baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Location

KATY TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
