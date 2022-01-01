The Rouxpour
Come in and enjoy!
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300
Popular Items
Location
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300
KATY TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0126
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Maxi Arepa
Come in and enjoy!
Local Table
Come on in and enjoy!
Local Bar
21+ bar featuring craft cocktails, gourmet food, live music, fun parties, and a nice pet friendly patio. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Goolge @thelocalbarkaty